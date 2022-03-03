HAYWARD, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gunderson Direct, one of the largest independent direct mail agencies, has secured a total of $52,885 in donations to benefit special needs sports programs through its Better Every Day Challenge.
From Valentine's Day through February 18, 2022, hundreds of individuals participated in a daily jump rope challenge. Gunderson Direct sent participants a special box in the mail that contained a jump rope, sweatband, score card, and instruction sheet.
The challenge kicked off with 20 jumps on February 14, and the daily goal increased each day until it reached 100 jumps on the final day. Each day after participating, individuals posted pictures of their completed scorecards to their Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn accounts along with the hashtag #BetterEveryDay.
This challenge was inspired by the addition of Gunderson Direct's new Better Every Day value—one of five core values that drive the agency's culture and vision. By getting people involved in healthy activities—and providing awareness and support to the Special Forces Sports Foundation—Gunderson Direct channeled this value to benefit both the individual and the community.
Here are the results for the five-day challenge:
- Challenge Kits Sent: 350
- Social Likes and Shares: 4,176
- Total Jumps/Reps: 143,550
- Total Donations Received: $52,885
These results exceeded expectations by thousands of dollars, with the entire sum going to benefit the nonprofit Special Forces Sports Foundation, which pairs children with disabilities with high school and collegiate athletes to include them in team sports otherwise unavailable to them.
Regarding the challenge—and the results—Gunderson Direct President Mike Gunderson states, "At Gunderson Direct we strive to be Better Every Day for our clients, our employees, and of course our community. This was a special effort, and we are very happy we could spread goodwill, increase awareness, and raise funds to help the kids benefiting from the Special Forces Sports Foundation."
And "Dr." Matt Lance, the founder of Special Forces Sports Foundation, had this to say, "It was an honor to be included in the #BetterEveryDay challenge. The visibility our foundation was given—and the funds we received—will help us bring events to more communities, connect children with special needs and athletes, and build inclusive opportunities that teach compassion and empathy."
Gunderson Direct will award the funds to the Special Forces Sports Foundation at one of the nonprofit's upcoming events.
About Special Forces Sports Foundation: Special Forces Sports Foundation (SFSF) is a nonprofit organization that partners students with special needs with high school and collegiate athletes for engaging and rewarding experiences. Through its events such as Special Forces Sports Day, SFSF empowers groups to learn valuable life lessons from each other that they will carry through the rest of their lives.
About Gunderson Direct Inc.: Gunderson Direct is a top-rated marketing agency specializing in direct mail that works with companies of all sizes. What separates Gunderson Direct from other agencies and direct mail providers is over 18 years of building and improving direct mail programs through its proprietary process of testing and optimization. Because of this, clients get higher quality leads, leading to increased customer profitability.
Media Contact
Mike Gunderson, Gunderson Direct, 8568408356, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Gunderson Direct