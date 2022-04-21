FranServe Inc. recognized 500 brands including GYMGUYZ who are going above and beyond the norm to help people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising.
PLAINVIEW, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --GYMGUYZ, the world's largest in-home, onsite and virtual personal training company, has been named to FranServe Inc.'s 2022 FRAN-TASTIC 500 annual list.
"GYMGUYZ is so proud to be recognized in the annual FRAN-TASTIC 500 list for going above and beyond in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising," said GYMGUYZ CEO and Founder Josh York. "Along with our newly enhanced, semi-absentee franchise offering rolling out for 2022, this recognition speaks to the focus and drive GYMGUYZ has to ensure our franchisees are able to build successful, long-term franchise units."
Recognizing 500 brands going above and beyond the norm to help people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising, brands were selected and recognized as winners for the following: brand identity, industry leadership, scalability, turnkey model, operational support, superb training, clear marketing message and quickness to launch.
GYMGUYZ is #1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts to clients at the location of their choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. With over 150 locations in the US, Canada and the UK, GYMGUYZ is one of the fastest-growing fitness concepts in the world.
To train with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising with GYMGUYZ, visit https://www.gymguyz.com/franchise-opportunities/.
###
ABOUT GYMGUYZ:
GYMGUYZ is # 1 in home personal training and provides convenient, customized and creative workouts at the location of your choice. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., and founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, the mobile brand utilizes a fleet of branded vehicles that bring more than 365 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert personal trainers to their customers' doors. In 2019, the brand was recognized as No. 5 on Inc. Mag's 10 Hottest Franchise Businesses in America, which highlighted their growth of more than 801% over the last three years. GYMGUYZ also scored the second-place spot on Franchise Gator's annual list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Franchises and received recognition as a top franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive 41st Annual Franchise 500. Now with over 150 locations internationally, including the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, GYMGUYZ is the fastest-growing fitness concept in the U.S. with plans to open another 100+ locations globally in the coming year. For more information on GYMGUYZ and franchising opportunities, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/.
Media Contact
Natalie Mikolich, GYMGUYZ, 5614144047, natalie@elementmagency.com
SOURCE GYMGUYZ