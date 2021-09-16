PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Like the Phoenix rising from the ashes, Brian Dawkins' life story is one of constant renewal and rebirth. Often the underdog and challenged by mental health struggles early in his career, Dawkins used every ounce of his mental and physical strength to become one of the most feared competitors in the NFL and an exclusive member of the NFL Hall of Fame.
He easily could have been pulled down the wrong path, but the guiding presence of his family, friends and faith served as a constant beacon of light in the darkness. Coaches became mentors who pushed him beyond his limits, and the naysayers emerged as a driving force in his life and career - "Haters are my elevators!"
This book is about adapting, overcoming and conquering the challenges life throws at you by looking at pain and discomfort from a more enlightened perspective. It will leave you inspired and motivated to perform at the highest level possible, whether that's on the field or away from it.
The book also will support Brian's mission to provide resources and inspiration to help young people on the path to positive futures and to give back to the communities that supported his journey. 50% of the net proceeds received by Brian from book sales will be pledged to the Brian Dawkins Impact Foundation to help support mental wellness, financial literacy and family assistance programs.
"This book is without a doubt the most powerful and poignant autobiography I've ever read by a retired professional athlete – ever. And, of course, it would be. In my nearly three decades of covering the NFL for ESPN, I have never encountered anyone like Brian Dawkins. After reading this highly personal, truly inspirational autobiography, now I know why."
- Sal Paolantonio, National Correspondent, ESPN
Book, including autographed copies, available at BrianDawkins.com. Also available on Amazon.com. Hardcover $24.95. ISBN 978-1-68098-025-7. 256 pages. Ebook $9.99. ISBN 978-1-68098-026-4. Publisher Camino Books, Inc. Video soundbites available upon request.
