Hall of Famer Annika Sörenstam will join the Diamond Resorts roster of celebrity ambassadors and participate in exclusive events for Diamond’s members in the coming year. Annika won 90 international tournaments in her sixteen years as a professional golfer, making her the female golfer with the most wins to her name. She founded the ANNIKA Foundation to provide opportunities for women in golf at the junior, collegiate and professional levels while teaching the importance of health.