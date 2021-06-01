NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hashtag Sports, the premier event and recognition platform for content creators, marketers, and the next generation of talent across the converging sports and entertainment industries, has launched its inaugural NFT Summit presented by Fandem.
Part of the multi-day Hashtag Sports 2021 annual conference, the Summit will consist of three segments centered around the key players driving sports NFT engagement—fans, creators (athletes & entertainers), and innovators (leagues, brands, and publishers) and will cut through the clutter to efficiently emphasize the most impactful ways to utilize blockchain technology to drive revenue.
According to projections from Invezz, NFT trade volume is expected to double to 175 million USD by October of this year, and sports is expected to contribute to a considerable share of the market.
"As the sports and entertainment industry rapidly evolves, so too does our programming, including the introduction of new summits and experiences to educate attendees on the highest area growth opportunities," said Anthony Caponiti, CEO of Hashtag Sports. "We're honored to serve as the platform introducing Fandem and cutting-edge NFT use cases to an audience of current and future content leaders."
Fandem is a blockchain solutions provider for athletes, sports leagues, and brands. The company has built a scalable platform to launch decentralized applications that drive always-on fan engagement. NFT marketplaces are table stakes.
With Fandem's architecture, sports properties can offer true, long-term utility with NFTs that impact all lines of their business—media, sponsorships, event ticketing, and merchandise. The partnership with Hashtag Sports comes as the company is beginning to announce several of its global league and athlete partnerships.
"Fandem is excited to serve as the title sponsor for the NFT Summit with Hashtag Sports", said G.I. Zaratsian, Founder and CEO of Fandem. "The opportunity to connect and collaborate with an audience that is seeking to understand a rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem provides us a perfect format to share our knowledge and expertise."
About Hashtag Sports
Hashtag Sports® is the leading forum fueling the converging sports and entertainment ecosystem with unparalleled event experiences including the annual Hashtag Sports festival, purposeful recognition initiatives like Creators of Color, and in coordination with the Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment, awards honoring the most engaging content, athletes, and creators entertaining sports fans and audiences around the world. Visit https://hashtagsports.com for more information.
About Fandem
Fandem is building the future of the fan experience. By serving a global fanbase through partnerships with sports properties and athletes, Fandem takes the guesswork out of blockchain and NFTs to deliver an engaging experience that brings those same fans closer to their favorite teams and stars. As Fandem creates new inventory and revenue lines for its partners, they strive to be light on buzzwords and heavy on impact. Visit https://fandem.com for more information.
Media Contact
Emily Black, Hashtag Sports, +1 479-518-1224, emily@hashtagsports.com
SOURCE Hashtag Sports