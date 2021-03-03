SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There's a reason why springtime in Scottsdale is beloved by locals and sought after by travelers; maybe it's the blooming cacti, the cool mornings and evenings bookending warm afternoons, or the revival in energy that comes after the winter blues are far behind. With 2020 in the rearview mirror, plenty of room to roam, and endless sunshine, Scottsdale is a sure thing for a safe spring getaway.
STAY SOMEWHERE SPACIOUS
- Inspired by the colors of the desert and timeless design of Alexander Girard, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is a secluded urban oasis. The modern bungalows are situated across 23 acres and each one features its own terrace to connect guests with views of Camelback Mountain and the spectacular desert landscape. The resort also offers private suites and The Retreat – an enclave of 20 bungalows with a private pool – for even more solitude.
- Four Seasons Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Troon North sits nestled in the foothills of Pinnacle Peak, surrounded by open desert landscape. Guests stay in expansive casitas and suites that open to the high Sonoran Desert. Select room types have private pools or patio fire pits for ultimate relaxation, and with a short walk, guests find themselves at the base of the landmark Pinnacle Peak, jutting up to the sky.
- JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa offers breathtaking views of Camelback and Mummy mountains while situated in the heart of Paradise Valley, where streetlights are prohibited, and starry skies are luminous. Contemporary Southwestern casitas and suites line the property; many with their own sundecks and private pools.
- At the Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, having space is no problem. The resort sits on 1,300 acres and is surrounded by 12-million-year-old granite boulders. Just outside of the quiet casitas, villas and suites are wild desert scenery and a world-class golf course, for window and patio views that are nothing short of peaceful.
OPT FOR THE OUTDOORS
- Scottsdale boasts 330 days of sunshine per year and protects more than 35,000 acres of untamed desert land known as the McDowell Sonoran Preserve. So, it's no surprise why hiking tops spring visitors' activities list. A sunrise hike in the Preserve – when the air is crisp, the land is quiet and there's views of Saguaro cacti as far as the eye can see – is worthy of a life-long memory (and an early wakeup call).
- Did you know? Nearly half of Scottsdale's land mass is Open Space, which makes for endless off-roading opportunities and several local companies lead adventures through the area's rugged terrain. Take the driver's seat on an ATV tour with Green Zebra Adventures or let the guide take the wheel on Stellar Adventures' desert Hummer tour, both full of action and excitement.
- Fly high and enjoy the breathtaking, 360 views of the varied landscape on a hot air balloon ride with Rainbow Ryders or Hot Air Expeditions. Both offer sunset flights for picturesque panoramas that can't be found anywhere else and an experience so tranquil, it often takes passengers by surprise.
- With more than 50 courses in Scottsdale proper and another 200 in the greater Scottsdale area, the city knows a good round when they see one. The destination's year-round sunny skies allow for play regardless of season (or skill level) at some of the best courses in the world.
FIND SOCIALLY DISTANT FUN
- Grab your mitts and sunscreen, Spring Training is back in Scottsdale through March 30. Catch the San Francisco Giants at Scottsdale Stadium or the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Fan attendance is limited, but the excitement is in full force.
- Friday nights are "Live & Local" with On the Lawn concerts outside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts through April 2. Enjoy a variety of genres of music under the cool Arizona sky and lush green space in Scottsdale Civic Center Park. Concertgoers can purchase socially distanced pods for groups of four or fewer, with safety protocols in place
- Get in touch with nature with Desert Botanical Garden's latest art exhibition, "Wind, Water, Earth" featuring three large-scale living sculptures by artists Natasha Lisita and Daniel Schultz, using florals and plant materials as a medium and desert elements as inspiration. The sculptures will remain on view through April 25.
- Explore Taliesin West, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, at leisure with a new Self-Guided Audio Tour that allows visitors a safe and interactive tour of the late architect's winter laboratory and home, featuring Wright's own spoken words from original audio recordings.
For more Scottsdale travel news and story ideas, visit http://www.scottsdalepressroom.com.
