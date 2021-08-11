FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports Concussion Physical Therapy Continuing Education, to assist physical and Occupational therapists learn about this pathophysiological process affecting the brain. Concussion is a pathophysiological process affecting the brain, induced by direct or indirect biomechanical forces. For example; If you are in a car accident or think there was a whiplash-associated injury and your body sustains a force, that head may never have impacted anything. There may never have been a hit to the windshield, or with an athlete, that head-to-head helmet collision, or head-to-earth, or ground, or turf collision. Sometimes it is just the sheer biomechanical forces that occur to the body that reverberate into the head.
Imagine you had a bowl of jello. That bowl is the skull, and the brain is the jello. As you shake the bowl, what happens to the jello inside the bowl? It sloshes back and forth, and when that sloshing happens, there is a break in the brain's connections that generally occur. It is that temporary loss of functional activity that then causes some of the signs and symptoms associated with concussion.
This exciting physical therapy continuing education course is included in healthclick online subscription which provides continuing education for occupational therapists and physical therapists. An annual subscription is $189 and provides all the required continuing education for Occupational therapists and physical therapists in the pre-approved states. More information can be found at healthclick continuing education course subscription.
Media Contact
Tom Vastano, North American Seminars, 615-628-7696, customerservice@healthclick.com
SOURCE Healthclick