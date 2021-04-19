VENICE, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ajax Building Company awarded Hellas Construction the 2020 Southwest Florida Region, Core Trades, Subcontractor of the Year, for the Key West High School Project. The Core Trades category is defined as a contractor who can perform large scopes of a project. Ajax evaluated Hellas' on-job safety, adherence to schedule, providing needed project documentation, ability to contribute to a quality job, and overall attitude.
Marshall Quarles, Ajax Project Manager, said, "(Hellas) is one of the best subcontractors I have ever worked with. Hellas' entire team had impressive expertise in every aspect of their trade and provided a high-quality product. Hellas left Ajax and the Owner confident that the right sports facility contractor was hired for the job."
Hellas installed a multi-purpose Matrix Helix® turf game field and Major Play® Matrix Helix turf softball field. Both fields include a Cushdrain® shock pad and Ecotherm™ infill. In addition to the two synthetic turf fields at Key West High School, Hellas also resurfaced the track and built a 60,000 sq./ft. sod practice field.
Carl Csombok, Key West High School Lead Groundskeeper of Athletics said "Seeing is believing and what we've seen out here is first class. This is our first experience with synthetic turf. Every coach has something positive to say about it. Being able to start practice and play quickly It's well worth it."
David Shaheen, Hellas Regional Manager, said, "Working with Ajax to complete the Key West project has been a great partnership. They leaned on our expertise in sports construction to help them when changes in the project arose. In the end, the Conchs have an amazing athletic facility that they can be proud of."
Hellas has been busy in South Florida over the past year. Hellas Construction, An Official Partner of the Miami Dolphins, recently completed installation of three turf areas at the new Baptist Health Training Complex. The complex will house a full indoor synthetic turf field, a turf workout area next to the weight room and a synthetic turf area surrounding the two outdoor natural grass fields.
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. hellasconstruction.com
Ajax Building Company, LLC, headquartered in Midway, FL, Regardless of a project's complexity or the challenge it may present, Ajax guarantees innovative solutions that will exceed the technical, operational, and functional requirements of each project. Combining strong leadership, sound management practices, the highest safety standards, along with our wide range of technical capabilities, we pride ourselves on the quality of product delivered, timely completion, adherence to budget, and, most importantly, client satisfaction!
Key West High School. Key West, FL, Mission is to empower all students to maximize their potential and prepare them with the skills and experiences necessary to be college or career ready and to develop those character traits that will enable them to be productive members of society.
Media Contact
Jeff Power, Hellas Construction, +1 (512) 297-5708, jpower@hellasconstruction.com
Corey Downing, Hellas Construction, 5126736150, cdowning@hellasconstruction.com
SOURCE Hellas Construction