LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hellas Construction, the Official Artificial Turf Provider of the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, is finishing work at the Raiders Headquarters and Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, completing the world-class facility. Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center includes a three-story, 135,000-square-foot office area, along with a 150,000-square-foot field house that houses one-and-a-half indoor football fields. There are three outdoor football fields and a 50,000-square-foot performance center.
As America's largest vertically integrated sports construction contractor, Hellas was uniquely positioned to meet the athletic surfacing needs of the Raiders. Hellas manufactures its own proprietary turf and track systems and builds and installs its projects, enabling the company to serve as a turn-key sports surfacing partner for clients like the Raiders.
Hellas built at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, NV:
- One large indoor Matrix Helix® synthetic turf practice field with a Cushdrain® shock pad
- One indoor Realgrass® synthetic turf weight room
- One outdoor Grasso® Sportscape synthetic turf athlete agility area
- One outdoor epIQ track® Z5000 sprint track
- Three outdoor natural sod practice fields
Most of Hellas' work at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center was completed prior to the 2020 season. Hellas completed installation of the epIQ track® Z5000 grey outdoor sprint track on February 27th. The Z5000 is an Olympic quality, World Athletics certified track system that has all-encompassing superiority of cushion, control, energy return, and performance.
Hellas Construction has extensive experience building top-tier athletic facilities for numerous NFL franchises. Headquartered in Austin, TX and established in 2003, Hellas Construction and its 1000+ employees build hundreds of sports surfaces across the United States every year.
Hellas Construction's President and CEO Reed J. Seaton said, "Hellas is proud to partner with the Raiders. It is a tremendous franchise that is making a huge impact on Las Vegas as a whole."
Hellas completed installation at Allegiant Stadium of a removable synthetic turf field in time for the inaugural season. Allegiant Stadium uses the Hellas SoftTop® Matrix Helix™ system for collegiate home games and other community events.
Hellas Construction, Inc. headquartered in Austin, TX, is the largest vertically-integrated sports construction contractor in the United States, specializing in the general construction of sports facilities and sports surfaces. Hellas champions innovative artificial turf manufacturing, base construction, field, track and tennis planning, along with installation and maintenance. Hellas products are protected by one or more of the following patents: 6,800,339; 7,838,096; 7,249,913; 7,364,634. http://www.hellasconstruction.com
About the Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders began play in the American Football League in 1960 and are in their 62nd year of professional football competition, including the last 52 years as a member club of the National Football League. Over seven memorable decades, the Raiders won one AFL Championship, three NFL Championships, and four American Football Conference Championships; participated in five Super Bowls; played in 14 Championship games; won or tied for 17 Division titles; reached the playoffs in 22 seasons; played in 44 postseason games; and finished 37 seasons at .500 or better. With their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Raiders became the first NFL team to play in Super Bowls in four different decades. In addition, the Raiders are proud to contribute to community engagement, youth initiatives, multicultural awareness, and global outreach. The Raiders played in Oakland from their inception through 1982, relocated to Los Angeles in 1983, moved back to Oakland in 1995, and made Las Vegas its home in 2020. The Raiders base training and business operations in Henderson and play home games at Allegiant Stadium, a fully enclosed, state-of-the-art facility with a capacity of 65,000 located adjacent to the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. The Raiders maintain a global presence and communicate with the worldwide Raider Nation through the team's official website and social media channels. For more information, please visit http://www.raiders.com or follow @raiders on Twitter and Instagram.
