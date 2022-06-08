Hillsborough County Public Schools will be playing on new athletic fields at tracks this summer on two high school campuses including Freedom and Gaither in the Tampa, Florida area.
TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hillsborough County Public Schools are excited to welcome crews from Hellas Construction this summer to overhaul the athletic fields and tracks on two school campuses: Freedom and Gaither High Schools.
Freedom High School, founded in 2002, is home of the Patriots, the school's mascot which honors victims of the 9/11 attacks. Gaither High School opened in 1984 and is known as the Cowboys. Both schools will have new synthetic turf systems of Matrix Helix® with RealFill® infill.
Matrix Helix has shape memory technology, which curls each fiber to secure the infill to prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface. Hellas RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under severe weather conditions and heavy-use for consistent G-Max ratings.
Hellas collaborated with Manhattan Construction for a portion of this project. Hellas previously worked with Manhattan Construction at AT&T Stadium, home of The Cowboys. Hellas Construction is the Official Turf Provider of the Dallas Cowboys.
Hellas is also installing an epiQ S200 Track at Freedom and Gaither. The S200 is a porous paved-in-place synthetic running track sport surface comprised of a bottom layer of polyurethane bound rubber granules topped with a spray-applied coat of one or two-component polyurethane and EPDM granules.
Hellas Construction takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. Hellas manufactures turf and track systems to ensure every athlete has a safe and enjoyable playing experience. The firm manufactures its synthetic turf, track, and court surfacing materials at three Hellas factories in the United States.
Hellas continues to make an impact in Florida recently installing a Matrix Helix turf system for the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Both NFL teams chose Geo CoolFill as their infill, which is made of coconut and cork fibers that reduce field temperatures by 40 degrees.
About Hellas Construction, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports surfacing contractor, specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. To learn more about Hellas Construction visit http://www.hellasconstruction.com
About Hillsborough County Public Schools is the nation's seventh-largest school district and the largest in central Florida. The district has more than 240 public schools, more than 23,000 dedicated employees and more than 220,000 students. The district boosted a graduation rate of 89.2 percent, a district record, in the 2020-2021 academic year. Every high school in Hillsborough County Public Schools was also recently highlighted in the recent U.S. News & World Report's Best High Schools list.
About The Dallas Cowboys headquartered at The Star in Frisco, TX, part of the NFL's NFC East Division. dallascowboys.com
About AT&T Stadium, formerly Cowboys Stadium, is a retractable roof stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States. It serves as the home of the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL, who play in the NFC East Division.
About Manhattan Construction Company is a fifth-generation family-owned company that provides preconstruction, construction management, program management, general building, and design-build services throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.
