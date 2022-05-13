Hellas will install Matrix Helix® synthetic turf on the expansion area of the 70 Yard Johnny Majors Practice Field in Ames, Iowa.
AMES, Iowa, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iowa State University, a member of the Big 12 conference, has a proud history of athletic excellence. Iowa State has again selected Hellas Construction as their synthetic turf provider. Hellas installed the Matrix® turf system in the indoor practice facility in 2015.
This summer, Hellas will install Matrix turf on the synthetic turf expansion area of the Johnny Majors Practice Field. This 70 yard indoor surface includes a midfield Iowa State logo at the 50 yard line and one ten yard endzone with the word Cyclones emblazoned in burnt cardinal and gold.
Hellas crews will install a synthetic turf system with Cushdrain® shock pad, Matrix Helix®, RealFill® infill and multi-use KickAbout on the outer edge of the field. The dimensions of the field are seventy yards long including an endzone.
Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation that provides planarity and holds its form through multiple life cycles. The Cushdrain shock pad helps protect athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.
Matrix Helix has shape memory technology which curls each fiber to secure the infill to prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface.
Hellas RealFill infill provides proper fiber support, energy restitution, enhanced shock absorption and rapid drainage to prevent compaction under heavy-use for consistent G-Max ratings over time.
Hellas Construction takes a turn-key approach to athletic facilities. The firm manufactures its synthetic turf, track, lighting, and court surfacing materials at three Hellas factories in the United States.
Hellas Construction Inc., headquartered in Austin, Texas, is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the construction and installation of sports surfaces. The firm owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment staffed by specially trained and certified employee crews. Controlling the supply chain and workforce means that Hellas can complete any turf, track, or court project – start to finish- without delay. To learn more about Hellas visit http://www.hellasconstruction.com
Iowa State University of Science and Technology is a public land-grant research university in Ames, Iowa. It is the largest university in the state of Iowa and the third largest university in the Big 12 athletic conference.
