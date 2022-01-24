PORT SAN LUIS, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highway West Vacations – a collection of 16 glamping, camping and boutique hotel accommodations throughout the United States, announces the debut of Flying Flags Avila Beach – a coastal RV resort and campground boasting sweeping ocean views. Located in the quaint fishing and boating town of Port San Luis, Calif., the resort slowly and safely began welcoming travelers in December 2021.
"With road trip travel on the rise, travelers are seeking getaways to gather with friends and family in a beautiful, peaceful setting where they can disconnect from their everyday lives," said Jacque Raffaele, vice president of operations at Highway West Vacations. "Flying Flags Avila Beach is the perfect place to pause and take in the surrounding views and natural landscape, or an ideal home base for exploring, with access to ample recreational pursuits and the nearby Central Coast Wine Country."
Situated above Port San Luis Harbor just steps from the beach, Flying Flags Avila Beach offers 14 cottages and 46 RV sites along with a collection of 23 car-tent camping sites, 22 hike- or bike-in tent camping sites and eight Jupes, all featuring stunning vistas.
Ocean View Beach Cottages
Designed with a modern beach aesthetic, the cottages step out to private patios with breathtaking, panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and below harbor, Adirondack chairs and fire pits. Fully turnkey, the interiors are accented by sleek furnishings and a neutral color palate, with light woods, natural textures and windows drawing in sunlight. The comfortable living space features a seating area with a couch, chairs and small table, heating and AC units, a kitchen area with a mini-fridge, sink, Nespresso coffee maker and glassware, among a separate queen bedroom and full bath featuring Malin and Goetz amenities.
RV & Camping Sites
The back-in RV sites, up to 70 feet long in size, offer configurations for both dry camping and full hook ups, all featuring fire pits and picnic tables.
Additionally, the resort features an array of campsites, ranging from dry camping car-tent sites to hike- and bike-in tent campsites, all featuring front-facing ocean views, fire pits, picnic tables and direct access to on-site facilities.
Glamping
Taking glamping to a whole new level, the Jupes are fully equipped, high-design tents created by a team of ex-Tesla, SpaceX, and Airbnb employees. These spacious units are 100+ square feet and each include a queen-size bed with a Nectar mattress, high ceilings, birchwood flooring, and plenty of storage space. The space-like travel pods are also equipped with solar panels to generate power for USB charging stations, electrical outlets and dimmable LED lighting.
Flying Flags Avila Beach's communal amenities serve as a gathering space and comprise the outdoor community center, offering guests fire pits, picnic areas and bocce ball courts; the lookout room, providing lounge seating, a collection of board games, a Nespresso commercial coffee maker, refrigerator and breathtaking views; guest restrooms with showers; and on-site laundry facilities. Nearby, guests can take advantage of various recreational pursuits, spanning paddleboard and surfboard rentals, hiking paths and beach access. The entire resort is dog friendly, allowing up to two dogs per group with a pet fee. In the near future, the resort will introduce a new pool and community center among additional RV sites, cottages, safari tents and airstream trailers.
"Our growth strategy is to target unique assets in major leisure markets. We operate our hotels, inns, and lodges in a manner that provides an unforgettable guest experience while still honoring the historical roots and surrounding culture of the location," Raffaele added. "We seek to make Flying Flags Avila Beach a true destination for guests seeking the natural beauty and preservation of this coastal community."
The opening of Flying Flags Avila Beach marks an exciting time of expansion for Highway West Vacations' footprint in Central California. The brand's regional portfolio also includes two properties in Buellton – the flagship Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground, a RV retreat featuring a collection of glamping tents, vintage airstreams, trailers, Jupes and themed cabins and neighboring Sideways Inn & Lounge, located just off the 101 – among two new hotels in Solvang that debuted in Summer 2020 – Vinland Hotel + Lounge and The Winston – both bringing a new energy to the charming Danish village while providing a perfect launching pad to enjoy all the culture, wine, cuisine and activities this region has to offer.
For more information and to make a reservation, please visit http://www.highwaywestvacations.com
###
ABOUT HIGHWAY WEST VACATIONS
Highway West Vacations offers unique camping, glamping and boutique hotel accommodations in 16 distinct destinations across the great American West, including Mount St. Helens, Wash., Grand Lake, Colo., Crescent Lake, Ore., Volcano Village, Hawaii, and several properties along the California Central Coast. Each location is inspired by its local surroundings with artistic touches and modern amenities that showcase its unique environment. For more information, please visit: http://www..highwaywestvacations.com.
Media Contact
Emily Rutherford, C&R, +1 847-800-0401, emily@candrpr.com
SOURCE Highway West Vacations