MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HLRBO Releases New Website Updates
Latest website upgrades aimed at Streamlining access and communication for hunters and landowners
HLRBO is thrilled to announce new website updates to improve the user experience and make finding and leasing hunting properties across the country even easier.
The new updates include:
A completely new look and easier to use website.
Online lease payments.
Online lease agreement signatures.
Online hunting lease insurance quotes and payment options.
New mapping interface.
New messaging interface to allow hunters and landowners to communicate seamlessly on-platform.
HLRBO CEO Heath Schubert said the latest round of updates to HLRBO.com will provide easier accessibility, navigation, and communication for hunters and landowners by allowing them to search for hunting leases, list hunting leases for rent, sign the contract, make the payment, find and pay for hunting lease insurance, map out their hunts, and communicate with one another without ever leaving the platform.
"We made the changes to the website based on customer feedback and to make the overall experience more user friendly," he explained. "Our goal continues to be making leasing a property for hunting as simple as possible and this is another step in that process."
HLRBO puts hunters looking for hunting leases in touch with landowners and hunting businesses across the U.S. The website's revolutionary search technology allows hunters to find exactly what they're looking for and book it with a few keystrokes, making endless searching and voicemails and emails that go unanswered a thing of the past.
About HLRBO
HLRBO is the premier online hunting lease network. HLRBO'S mission is to be the first stop for hunters searching for a place to hunt. To fulfill that mission HLRBO provides listing options for private landowners, hunting businesses, hunting guides, and public land. HLRBO provides the flexibility for landowners and businesses to set their pricing and availability based on a traditional year lease, a monthly rental, weekly rental, daily rental, and even by hunting season. This makes it easier than ever for hunters to find the hunting opportunity they are searching for while giving landowners and businesses the flexibility they desire.
