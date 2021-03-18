CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlueBolt, Inc., the leading full-service Digital Commerce, Content, and Enterprise Search agency, today announced that they have launched a new Shopify Plus site for HockeyShot, the largest online specialty retailer of hockey training equipment worldwide. The new site comes after the HockeyShot team experienced a failed migration to Magento 2 before engaging with BlueBolt.
After experiencing numerous site performance and stability issues along with a drop in online sales after migrating to Magento 2, HockeyShot chose to replatform to Shopify Plus. Through implementation, creative design, user experience, and digital marketing services, BlueBolt has enabled the HockeyShot team to plan and execute strategies for long-term success. With experience in digital solutions for global expansion and operational improvements, BlueBolt has also helped the HockeyShot team navigate their overall global online and offline commerce workflows, including implementing and servicing sites for three different geographies – Canada, Europe, and the United States.
"At HockeyShot, we pride ourselves on providing unparalleled world class customer experience. It was devastating to our business and to our team members when we weren't able to deliver on that promise due to flaws in our previous platform," said Matt Menard, Director, E-Commerce & Consumer Experience at HockeyShot. "Working with BlueBolt to implement our new Shopify Plus site has helped us move beyond our disappointment and deliver a truly innovative and customized digital experience that our customers expect and deserve."
With Shopify Plus and BlueBolt, HockeyShot no longer worries about server and performance issues, constant patching and bug fixes, or ballooning service costs to keep their site up and running. Since launch, HockeyShot has seen increases of 29% in conversions and 27% in online revenue year over year. Because of the true SaaS nature of Shopify, the HockeyShot team can now focus on seamlessly creating better customer experiences to market and sell their outstanding products.
"As a trusted partner, it is our core purpose and focus to empower our clients to meet and exceed their digital transformation goals," said Jason Lichon, President & Co-Founder at BlueBolt. "We are thrilled to have been able to use our expertise in technology, marketing, and creative design to tailor a solution that fit the needs of HockeyShot and enabled them to get back on track."
About HockeyShot
HockeyShot Inc. is the largest online specialty retailer of hockey training equipment worldwide. Their mission is to revolutionize hockey skills around the world by offering fun, innovative and accessible tools. HockeyShot is focused on helping hockey players reach their potential with training aids and best-in-class training content; built through partnerships with the top professional athletes, coaches, and community leaders in the game. The future of hockey starts now.
About BlueBolt
BlueBolt, Inc. is a full-service digital commerce, content, and enterprise search agency, focused on delivering exceptional B2B & B2C online experiences for leading manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. By combining our deep expertise in Digital Strategy, User Experience Design, Enterprise Search, Development, and Managed Support, we partner with our clients to ensure successful outcomes that drive user adoption and increase revenue.
Since 2005, BlueBolt has had the privilege of working with some truly amazing clients including: SRAM, HockeyShot, Boost Mobile, DISH Network, and many others. We partner with the leading platforms, including, Episerver, Shopify Plus, Salesforce B2B Commerce, and InRiver to implement solutions that make our customers' digital goals a reality. Learn more at http://www.blueboltsolutions.com.
