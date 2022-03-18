IJAMSVILLE, Md., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holly Hills Country Club is excited to announce that it is now under new ownership. Frederick residents and club members Darrell Guyton, Scott Cowperthwaite, Chris Chase, and Jim Plamondon led a small group of investors that purchased the property from an affiliate of KemperSports, a company headquartered in Northbrook, IL. Holly Hills is the only private country club in Frederick County, and offers numerous amenities such as an 18-hole golf course with scenic views, an expansive clubhouse with a restaurant, bar and event facilities, as well as swimming and tennis.
"I've been playing golf at Holly Hills since the early 80s," said Darrell. "I've grown up here, and I believe it can be even better–from the golf course and clubhouse, to the pool, racquet sports, and dining."
The group has announced an initial 5-year plan, which will invest an estimated $3.5 million in renovations across the club's facilities and grounds.
KemperSports Management will continue managing the day-to-day operations. They are working closely with the new owners to hire a full-time General Manager for the club. Members can expect to see noticeable changes to their country club experience soon, along with more detailed plans for the renovations over the coming months.
"We will be hosting several member meetings in a small group format to discuss our long-term vision for the club," said Darrell. "It's all about the member experience, and creating what the members want is vital to Holly Hills' long-term success."
The new ownership group worked with Woodsboro Bank, a community-focused, local bank, to secure financing for the purchase and renovations. The new owners are engaging design professionals to create an overall master plan as a guide for future improvement projects. In addition, the new owners have introduced a "Welcome Back" program that offers former club members a special promotion if they choose to return. Former members who left the club while in good standing will be welcomed back to active membership without the need to repay initiation fees. This is a limited-time program ending on June 1, 2022.
The new owners have plans for Holly Hills that stretch far beyond the initial 5-year plan. They hope to create a welcoming club that offers a next-level, family-friendly member experience for decades to come.
"Bringing ownership back into the hands of local individuals will be a positive change in the level of attention and focus given to the details," says Scott. "We're not just owners. We're club members too, so we're here regularly, enjoying the club and investing in its betterment. It's not just a business to us. It's where we want to spend time, too."
Back in the hands of local owners committed to a long-term vision of improvement, Holly Hills has a bright future.
