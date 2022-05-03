Home Ice Founder, Jeff Dolphin responds to the shortage of available ice for north shore hockey players with Home Ice Advantage, an indoor sport-specific, off-ice training facility.
KENILWORTH, Ill. , May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2015, when Jeff Dolphin opened his first Home Ice hockey shop in Winnetka, it was in response to a problem faced by local hockey players. "There was nowhere in the north shore for teams and individuals to get their skates properly sharpened." Explained Dolphin, "It was a major frustration, so we bought professional skate sharpening equipment and that's how the business started." Today, Home Ice performs much more than just sharpening. They sell the latest hockey gear, and provide uniforms, warm-ups and essential equipment for a variety of adult and student teams throughout the midwest.
This summer, they will open Home Ice Advantage, a hockey specific off-ice training center, solving another area challenge. "Ice time is expensive and hard to come by." Says Dolphin. "So limited… that players never have enough time to focus on, or to get individual instruction on stick handling, shooting and other key elements of the game. Our goal is to provide players (and coaches) with a hockey-specific training center, designed to allow for this type of important training and overall physical conditioning."
As a professional coach, Jeff understands that training for hockey involves a great deal more than simply skating on the ice. A hockey training program must meet the demands of a very physically challenging, multi-sprint sport. A person can be in shape, but being in good hockey shape is a much different and elevated level of physical readiness. "I'm excited about Jeff's vision for the new Home Ice Advantage facility." said Chicago Wolves Center, Jack Drury. "With ice time difficult to get, this facility is an ideal way for players to enhance their physical conditioning, and work on the fundamentals needed to excel in the sport."
Home Ice Advantage training center will bring elite sport-specific training to the north shore focusing on developing fundamental mechanics such as shooting and accuracy, stick handling quickness and efficiency, agility, stride mechanics, cardio endurance, and strength training. Programs will be offered to teams, private individual training, and open sessions. The facility will also include skate sharpening, and a retail space for gear, training tools, and a variety of accessories. The Northbrook Home Ice location (located in the North Shore Ice Arena) will continue to operate, focusing on a larger selection of gear, accessories and pro-shop services. For additional information on Home Ice, visit: http://www.HomeIceChicago.com
Media Contact
Jhan Dolphin, J Robert Marketing, 8479102248, jdolphin@jrobertmarketing.com
SOURCE Home Ice