SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeLight, the real estate technology platform transforming the home buying and selling process for the top real estate agents and their clients, today announced the launch of #PoweredByHomeLight, a first-of-its-kind sponsorship series to support today's up-and-coming and established athletes and sports teams. The first athlete to be announced as #PoweredByHomeLight is Paula Moltzan, an American World Cup alpine ski racer on the U.S. Ski Team, with other athletes to be officially announced in the coming weeks.
As a part of this invite-only spotlight series, HomeLight's sponsorship empowers athletes to attend and participate in major competitions and events around the world and do what they do best: pursuing their goals of winning. Athletes in this series will have the opportunity to be featured in their own HomeLight commercials and will don HomeLight-branded uniforms while competing.
Paula Moltzan, the first athlete to be announced in the #PoweredByHomeLight athlete spotlight series, is known as a rising star on the U.S. Ski Team making a name for herself on the World Cup circuit. Moltzan scored her first World Cup points in 2015, won gold in the slalom at the Junior World Championships the same year, raced collegiately for the University of Vermont in Burlington, and won the NCAA title in slalom in 2017. She rejoined the World Cup circuit for the 2018-19 season and finished 18th in slalom at the World Championships in 2019. Moltzan finished the 2021 season ranked 11th in slalom and with a podium finish in Lech, Austria. Moltzan is currently racing on the World Cup circuit and preparing for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
For Moltzan, partnering with HomeLight goes beyond skiing. "HomeLight is more than just the company sponsoring and supporting my athletic journey this season," says Paula Moltzan, U.S. Ski Team slalom and giant slalom skier. "I'm proud to share that I'm trusting HomeLight to help me during one of my life's most important moments: buying my first home. It's an honor to be #PoweredByHomeLight and team up with a company that supports me for monumental moments, whether that's competing on the slopes or competing for a home."
While this is the first time HomeLight has sponsored individual athletes, the organization has supported the building of world-class teams for years. Since 2019, HomeLight has been the title sponsor of the HomeLight Killington Cup, the widely-anticipated women's World Cup event on Thanksgiving weekend. For the 2021-2022 season in addition to sponsoring individual athletes, HomeLight is furthering its investment in U.S. Ski and Snowboard by sponsoring the HomeLight Foundation Series aimed at creating opportunities for emerging athletes. The HomeLight Foundation Series events include the U.S. leg of the FIS NorAm for both alpine and freestyle skiing and the HomeLight U.S. Revolution Tour for freeski and snowboard halfpipe, slopestyle and big air.
"At HomeLight, we are all about supporting the individuals and teams inspiring their communities. With the launch of this series, being #PoweredByHomeLight doesn't only apply to the best real estate agents in the United States – it's bigger than that," said John Van Slyke III, Senior Vice President of Growth at HomeLight. "We recognize the skill, dedication, preparation, and commitment it takes to be the best, and we're excited to sponsor athletes like Paula as they continue to make a name for themselves, their teams, and our country."
For more information about Moltzan's upcoming competitions, visit usskiandsnowboard.org/athletes/paula-moltzan.
About HomeLight
HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.
The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight's platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.
Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
