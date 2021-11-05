WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform, today announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA G League that makes HotelPlanner the exclusive hotel reservations provider of the league.
Announced ahead of the league's 2021-22 season, the partnership provides a customized booking engine to offer exclusive hotel booking rates for the NBA G League, NBA G League Ignite and its fans. The partnership will focus on providing attractive lodging accommodations and rates across the league's portfolio of tentpole events and will extend to select NBA G League franchises.
"We're thrilled to partner with the NBA G League and look forward to welcoming their fans throughout the season," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. "We've long been enamoured with the growth of the league and could not be more excited for what's ahead."
"We're excited to work with HotelPlanner and look forward to our teams and fans enjoying HotelPlanner's customized hotel booking solution," said Portia Archer, Chief Operating Officer, NBA G League. "The NBA G League is known for providing our fans with affordable, family-friendly experiences and we're excited for our fans to have a similar experience with HotelPlanner."
HotelPlanner will be featured prominently on the NBA G League's website, offering fans a one-stop shop to follow their favorite teams on the road with affordable rates on hotel rooms around the country.
The NBA G League tips off its 2021-22 season tonight. For the complete game schedule, visit NBAGLeague.com.
