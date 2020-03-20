ISI_Elite_Training_live_virtual_workouts.jpg

ISI Elite Training

 By ISI Elite Training

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National emerging boutique fitness franchise ISI® Elite Training transitions all its facility training to LIVE virtual workouts nine times per day, streaming on Facebook and YouTube. Founder & CEO Adam Rice converted an ISI Elite Training physical location into a film studio in a matter of 24 hours to continue to serve ISI Elite Training members and beyond during this unchartered time. LIVE workouts are streamed (open to anyone) Monday through Friday at 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. This quick transition has allowed ISI Elite Training members to continue to get coaching and accountability from their coaches.

The LIVE training can be seen at www.isielitetraining.com/virtualabt. Rice has decided to keep the website viewable to anyone in the world in hopes that, at this unprecedented time in history, perhaps this will serve as an outlet for people to prioritize their health and wellness and find inspiration and motivation through the ISI Elite Training coaches running the numerous LIVE workouts every day.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

ISI® Elite Training

Adam Rice

2543190108

adam@isielitetraining.com 

