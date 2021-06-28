OSIJEK, Croatia, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, the earnings of UFC fighters have been a hot topic. To find out how much money UFC fighters are getting, Way of Martial Arts (https://wayofmartialarts.com/) carried out a study.

Because data for 2021 is not yet available, the following numbers are those collected from 2020.

UFC fighters made $147,965 on average in 2020. That is the 0.88% increase from $146,673 in 2019.

219 fighters (38% of the roster) earned six figures in 2020, and the highest-paid UFC fighter was the former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, with $6,090,000 (not including PPV bonuses).

UFC fighters make money mainly through the paychecks they receive after a fight. Each fighter signs a contract for a certain amount of fights, and they are paid a fixed amount of money each time they step inside the Octagon.

In general, we can divide fighters' payouts into three categories based on the contracts they received from the UFC:

Lowest Tier: from $10,000 to $30,000 per fight

Middle Tier: from $80,000 to $250,000 per fight

Highest Tier: from $500,000 to $3,000,000 per fight

In addition to the figures above, here is the list of highest paid UFC fighters (career earnings):

  1. Conor McGregor: $15,082,000
  2. listair Overeem: $9,569,500
  3. Khabib Nurmagomedov: $8,680,200
  4. Anderson Silva: $8,112,000
  5. Michael Bisping: $7,135,000
  6. Georges St-Pierre: $7,037,000
  7. Jon Jones: $7,025,000
  8. Mark Hunt: $6,304,000
  9. Donald Cerrrone: $6,155,000
  10. Junior dos Santos: $5,970,000
  11. Daniel Cormier: $5,726,000
  12. Vitor Belfort: $5,455,200
  13. Andrei Arlovski: $5,409,000
  14. Brock Lesnar: $5,080,000
  15. Nate Diaz: $4,891,000
  16. Mauricio "Shogun" Rua: $4,755,000
  17. Rashad Evans: $4,735,000
  18. Lyoto Machida: $4,585,000
  19. Frankie Edgar: $4,568,000
  20. Stipe Miocic: $4,488,000

For more information, check: https://wayofmartialarts.com/how-much-money-do-mma-fighters-in-the-ufc-make/

Media Contact

Robert Milaković

0977732598

312613@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/how-much-do-ufc-fighters-earn-20-highest-paid-fighters-revealed-301320551.html

SOURCE Way of Martial Arts

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.