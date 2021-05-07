PROVIDENCE, Ky., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- COVID-19 was impossible to ignore, and this was true for business owners and the general public alike. With stay at home orders in place and the threat of a fatal virus without a cure, it was hard for anyone to comfortably continue on with their day like they normally would. People around the globe started to adopt a "new normal," where social distancing became second nature and masks were in abundance. Many businesses suffered from the pandemic, and some were not able to stay afloat.
For establishments who already worked outside, COVID-19 did not hit as hard. Tradewater Whitetails was one of the lucky industry leaders who continued to thrive despite the state of the world. As a Western Kentucky deer hunting service, this business was able to continue their daily tasks without issue. Customers cooped up at home flocked to Tradewater Whitetails for some much needed relaxation and hunting in the great outdoors. It was easy to social distance on a guided hunt, and so Tradewater Whitetails gladly kept their doors open to their customers.
While COVID-19 is not as threatening as it used to be, Tradewater Whitetails has barely felt the ripples from this economically devastating event. The company has been serving clients both new and old throughout the past year, while also adopting social distancing and sanitizing practices to maintain the health and safety of clients and staff.
About Tradewater Whitetails
As a Western Kentucky deer hunting establishment, Tradewater Whitetails is family owned and operated. The business specializes in trophy whitetail deer, and prides itself in providing a first-class hunting experience to each and every one of its customers. On their website, their gallery showcases the latest hunting successes of their customers. Hunting enthusiasts across Western Kentucky all say that Tradewater Whitetails is their #1 choice for guided hunts and trophy deer excursions.
"Whether you are hunting, or just hanging out at the lodge, it is our goal to make sure you experience the hunt of a lifetime and your stay is enjoyable and relaxing," says owners Steve Henry and Ashley Smith. "From the world class Midwest whitetails, hospitality, and the wooded property itself, you will agree: Tradewater Whitetails is the ultimate whitetail hunting experience!"
If you are in the city of Western Kentucky, feel free to stop by Tradewater Whitetails' office: https://g.page/kentucky-deer-hunting
Tradewater Whitetails
94 Fritz Ln
Providence KY 42450
(770) 527-0910
