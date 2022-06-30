Colorado Avalanche players celebrate as captain Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup during Thursday's championship rally in Denver. Photo by Brent Andeck / VISIT DENVER

Colorado Avalanche players celebrate as captain Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup during Thursday's championship rally in Denver. Photo by Brent Andeck / VISIT DENVER

 By Denver Sports Commission

Stanley Cup win further establishes 2022 as year of hockey dominance for Mile High City

DENVER , June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Avalanche players hoisted the Stanley Cup Trophy on stage in front of City Hall in Downtown Denver on Thursday to celebrate the team's third NHL title in franchise history and first in 21 years. Hundreds of thousands of Avalanche hockey fans packed into Denver's Civic Center Park to join in the celebration after a parade of firetrucks carried the players, coaches and the fabled trophy through the heart of the city.

The Stanley Cup title added to Denver's 2022 hockey reign, which also includes NCAA champion   University of Denver and national high school champion Denver East High School.

The victory also delivers on Denver's reputation as a world-class sports town. The Mile High City is home to six professional sports teams.

CONTACT:     

Jesse Davis



Director, PR/Communications



Denver Sports Commission



jdavis@visitdenver.com



720-417-9621

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hundreds-of-thousands-of-colorado-avalanche-fans-gather-in-denver-for-stanley-cup-victory-parade-301579187.html

SOURCE Denver Sports Commission

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.