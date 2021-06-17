HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The City of Huntington Beach will kick off its Surf City Dreamin' 4th of July Celebration with the Huntington Beach Pier Festival from July 2-4, 2021! This outdoor Festival will offer nonstop activities for visitors of every age – all from the vantage point of the renowned Huntington Beach Pier.
The Festival will open its doors on July 2 at 11 a.m. and will play host to more than fifty local vendors and food trucks, games, and a 12,000 square-foot beer and wine garden that offers the best seat in the house during the July 4 fireworks show.
The City's Pier Plaza, as well as the Beach Parking Lot at 6th Street and Pacific Coast Highway will host various vendor booths showcasing a mix of retail offerings including high end surfboards from the iconic Huntington Surf and Sport, island home décor, modern swimwear, children's toys, pet products, handmade jewelry, and crafts. The area will also feature gourmet food trucks and carts, making this event a one-stop shop for all your weekend needs. Lastly, all vendors will be staged twelve feet apart in support of COVID-19 public health protocols.
The 12,000 square-foot beer and wine garden for adult attendees will feature premium brands, craft offerings, and a selection of amazing wines from Temecula, Napa, and Sonoma. Appearances by leading local bartenders and promotional giveaways from Festival sponsors will offer something new every day.
The all-new Amusements Area, located on the north side of 6th Street at Pacific Coast Highway is great for the entire family and will feature a 75-foot tall ferris wheel, a 90-foot Monster Slide, traditional carnival games, and more.
Additional entertainment will be hosted at the Main Stage on the Pier, featuring a daily roster of emcees and DJs, including local TV host Matt Leffreing and on-air DJs from iHeart Media stations including KIIS-FM, AM 570 Sports, MyFM and KOST. The event will also host hourly giveaways and trivia games. After sunset, lights hit the Main Stage as DJs from local music pioneers iHeartTheDJ and the OC Silent Disco host a unique music streaming and dance experience! Attendees may wear neon headphones and dancing on the stage lawn to their own private beat.
Attendees can expect live performances by leading acts from the local music scene, as well as a performance of the "Star Spangled Banner" on July 4, just prior to the flyover and aerial acrobatics from the WWII-era AT-6/SNJ "Texan" training aircraft of the legendary Condor Squadron at approximately 5:25PM.
Finally, at approximately 9PM, our July 4 fireworks show will take center stage. The 26 minute long show will showcase premium pyrotechnics launched off the Huntington Beach Pier.
We invite you to join us on July 2-4 for this series of exciting events to kick off an incredible summer. There's something for everyone at the largest 4th of July celebration this side of the Mississippi.
Note Regarding COVID-19 - The City of Huntington Beach will continually monitor statewide reopening guidance and implement any that are required to safely host the 4th of July Celebrations. All updates are available on http://www.hb4thofjuly.org.
