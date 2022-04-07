Hyde School is proud to announce that the boys' basketball team has won the NEPSAC Class C Championship. After knocking off the top two seeds in the tournament, the Hyde School Wolfpack took home the title with a 77-66 victory over Storm king School.
BATH, Maine, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hyde School is proud to announce the boys' basketball team has won the NEPSAC Class C Championship for the third consecutive year. The varsity team came into the annual tournament as #5 seed, having to knock off the top two seeds in the tournament to claim yet another title.
In the championship game, Jayden Thornton '22 led the way with 29 points and Lence Altenor '22 added another 24 to take home the game's MVP trophy. The final score was Hyde School 77-66 over Storm King School. After having lost two regular-season games to Storm King School, the Hyde School Wolfpack overcame the odds to give Coach Thomas Bragg his fourth New England title.
Coach Bragg gave credit to his student-athletes saying, "We were coming off a year where COVID-19 made it impossible for us to play. The guys never stopped working on their game and focused on coming back to defend their title reign. Their hard work was shown on the court throughout this tournament. "
Hyde School continues to focus on providing a well-rounded educational experience for all its students. The grit and determination of the boys' basketball team is a reflection of the hard work in the classroom and on the court.
To learn more about Hyde School, please visit: https://www.hyde.edu/
About Hyde School:
The Hyde School approach to character education was founded in 1966 at the Hyde campus in Bath, Maine. Known for success in developing leadership skills in teenagers, Hyde School offers students in grades 9–12 and post-graduate studies a challenging academic curriculum, three seasons of competitive athletics, and performing arts.
Media Contact
Hyde School, Hyde School, 207 443-5584, aschetter@webimax.com
SOURCE Hyde School