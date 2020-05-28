FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyundai announced its high performance N Brand will be the title sponsor of the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) race weekend at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sept. 4 – 6, 2020 in Monterey, California. This year's IMSA Race Weekend will be the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship. Hyundai will provide N Brand experiences to fans throughout the weekend. The title sponsorship enhances Hyundai's growing N and N Line portfolio of vehicles that includes: the Veloster N, Elantra N Line and Sonata N Line. Hyundai also will be the broadcast title sponsor when the race airs on NBCSN.
Hyundai's N Brand is a perfect match for the IMSA series and Laguna Seca's 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course that includes the famous Corkscrew turn. Hyundai sees this partnership as a great opportunity to showcase the high performance N Brand to fans of sports car racing and automotive enthusiasts.
"Seeing Hyundai and their N performance brand combine with one of my all-time favorite venues is fantastic news," said Bryan Herta, co-owner of Bryan Herta Autosport.
Hyundai will be mounting an all-out assault to win the 2020 Laguna Seca race and the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge championship with three Veloster N TCR cars and six drivers. Mark Wilkins and Michael Lewis who co-drove the #98 Veloster N TCR to the 2019 IMPC Drivers championship will be split up for 2020. Michael Lewis will remain in the #98, now with Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins will co-drive with Harry Gottsacker in the #21. The new third entry, the #33 Veloster N TCR, will be driven by open wheel standouts Gabby Chaves and Ryan Norman.
For images visit hyundainews.com. For more information on the race weekend visit weathertechraceway.com or imsa.com.
