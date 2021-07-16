FREDERICK, Md., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- i9 Sports, the nation's first and largest youth sports league franchise, announced today it has launched a community partnership with a local Frederick DICK'S Sporting Goods. As part of the partnership, i9 Sports will host an in-person registration event in the DICK'S Sporting Goods store at FSK Mall. i9 Sports will offer $20 off their registration fees for anyone who comes out and registers in person on Saturday July 24th between 11am-2pm and their members will also receive special coupons via email and in person for DICK'S Sporting Goods merchandise that can be used that day or any day leading up the season.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with DICK'S Sporting Goods, who has consistently proven to be a leader in the business community of Frederick", said Eric Stephens, i9 Sports of Frederick franchisee.
The nation's largest multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based youth sports programs, i9 Sports offers youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14 in today's most popular team sports. To achieve the company's mission of helping kids succeed in life through sports, i9 Sports provides a youth sports experience unlike any other, teaching the importance of good sportsmanship on the field and in life. Founded in 2003 on the principle that kids play organized sports to have fun, not to become the next draft pick, i9 Sports welcomes all skill levels and focuses on providing quality instruction that's fun for kids and convenient for families.
The new i9 Sports of Frederick County will offer youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls ages 3-14, and will be operating on Saturdays out of a facility that is still TBD as it explores all viable options. Enrollment is now open for the Fall season. For more information or to enroll your child in your local league, please visit http://www.i9sports.com, email eric.stephens@i9sports.com or call 301-834-2153.
About i9 Sports®
With over 3 million registrations in communities across the United States, i9 Sports® is the nation's first and largest youth sports league franchise and the only multi-sport provider focused solely on high-quality, community-based kids sports programs. We offer recreational youth sports leagues, camps and clinics for boys and girls in today's most popular team sports such as flag football, soccer, basketball, baseball, ZIP Lacrosse™ and volleyball.
To achieve our mission of helping kids succeed in life through sports®, i9 Sports offers a youth sports experience unlike any other, providing age-appropriate instruction that's both fun for kids and convenient for busy families. The foundation of the i9 Sports Experience® is our emphasis on teaching the importance of good sportsmanship on the field and in life. Our coaches not only teach one of our nine sportsmanship values each week, but also recognize players for demonstrating those values. To us, it's simply The Way Youth Sports Should Be®.
i9 Sports is ranked in Entrepreneur's prestigious list of top 500 franchises and ranked among the best 100 low-cost franchises. We are honored to be featured as a top 100 Game Changer by Franchise Dictionary, and selected as a Project Play Champion by the Aspen Institute for taking meaningful actions to encourage multi-sport sampling and help grow national youth sports participation rates.
To learn more about i9 Sports youth sports programs and locations, visit http://www.i9sports.com. For more information on i9 Sports franchising opportunities, visit http://www.i9sportsfranchise.com.
Media Contact
Eric Stephens, i9 Sports, 301-834-2153, Eric.Stephens@i9sports.com
SOURCE i9 Sports