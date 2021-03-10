TAMARACK, Idaho, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tamarack Resort is honoring ski industry legend Jon Reveal by renaming its sports school in his honor. The Jon Reveal Ski and Sports School will focus on developing long-lasting relationships with students and customized experiences for how they learn best.
It is a philosophy that Reveal believes deeply in, along with fostering a love and appreciation for outdoor recreation. "Mountain sports have always brought me so much joy, peace and freedom; it's what I hope to impart whenever I interact with our students and guests," said Reveal. "This is an incredible honor, and leading the school allows me to give back to the sport that has shaped my life and pay forward all I've learned from friends and mentors."
Reveal's passion for skiing began at age three in California, where he made a name for himself as a ski racer. His talent led him to France, where he trained at the national ski school in Chamonix, taught at the renowned Courchevel and met filmmaker Warren Miller. Reveal went on to ski in 15 of Miller's films, forming a lifelong friendship with the icon. After teaching in New Zealand as a McKinsey Scholar, and at Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley in California, Reveal moved into ski area management in Colorado. He revamped Keystone and Arapahoe Basin and went on to serve as Vice President of Operations for Aspen Skiing Company. He then designed, built and operated Yellowstone Club, the world-class, private resort in Montana.
While climbing the ranks of the ski resort industry, he also found time to climb Mount Everest—without oxygen.
"To be in the presence of Jon is to be in the presence of an industry legend. When you spend time with him, you immediately understand his love for this sport and how that passion has taken him around the world to teach and coach on almost every continent," said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. "That lifelong passion and dedication, along with his deep knowledge of what it takes to run an elite ski school, makes it a privilege to have Jon Reveal's name don the Tamarack Ski School."
As Director of Skiing, Reveal will drive the vision, philosophy and standards of the Ski and Sports School, along with fostering connections in the community with organizations dedicated to education, outdoor recreation and the environment.
