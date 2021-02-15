TAMARACK, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tamarack Resort opened sales today for Idaho's first all-season-destination pass for 2021-2022. The Boundless Pass provides access to year-round recreation on the mountain, in the meadow and on Lake Cascade for the rest of this year and through winter 2022.
"We developed the Boundless Pass in 2020 in response to how our guests recreate in Idaho's beautiful outdoors—all year long," said Tamarack VP of Resort Operations Wolfe Ashcraft. "Based on their feedback and the growing amenities and offerings at Tamarack, we're proud to bump up the value and expand upon Boundless Pass benefits for this next year."
The 2021-2022 benefits include:
On the Mountain
- Winter lift access for skiing and snowboarding, seven days a week
- Summer lift access for scenic lift rides, hiking and biking, seven days a week
- Early winter- and summer-lift access on special dates
- Discounted Indy Pass
- Mountain Exchange tickets with Bogus Basin
- Bring-A-Friend Day specials
- Complimentary lifetime membership to AirFlare wilderness safety app
- Lift access for remainder of 2020-21 season (new passholders only)
In the Village
- Retail discounts
- Sports School discounts
- Demo ski- and snowboard-rental discounts
- Ski and bike tuning discounts
- Complimentary cross-country bike rentals
- Early access to special event tickets (as COVID safety protocols allow)
- Special Boundless Passholder-only retail gear
In the Meadow
Winter: Nordic and fat bike trail access
Summer:
- Meadow trail access
- Bike Park access
- Yoga classes
- Guided hikes
On the Lake
- Complimentary stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals
Boundless Passes are now on sale at the lowest prices they will be for the year. Prices increase on March 2.
2021-2022 Boundless Pass Prices Until March 1
- Family - $1,279
- Adult (30-69) - $439
- 20-something (18-29) - $289
- College Student - $199
- Teen (12-17) - $259
- Junior (7-11) - $169
- Senior (70+) - $249
- Child (6 & under) - $10
- Mountain Upgrade - $349
- Midweek - $349
- Military - $289
Tamarack will continue to offer a COVID-19 guarantee, where passholders will receive a rollover credit if the resort is unable to open or must immediately suspend operations before the conclusion of the season. For more information and to purchase a pass, visit https://tamarackidaho.com/activities/passes/all-season
About Tamarack Resort
Tamarack Resort is an all-season destination situated on 3,500 acres, located 90 miles north of Boise in Tamarack, Idaho. From on-site lodging, dining and event space to the full range of outdoor recreation in the Idaho mountains, there is adventure for any season. The winter brings 2,800 feet of vertical on 2,000 mountain acres for skiers and snowboarders, along with Nordic and snowshoe trails. During the summer, the resort is home to mountain biking, ziplining, hiking, rafting and watersports on Lake Cascade. For more information on recreation, lodging and real estate, visit https://tamarackidaho.com
