WOODBURY, Minn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Credit Union Community Foundation announces today it raised $17,265 at the 9th Annual Ideal Credit Union Community Foundation Golf Tournament. The funds will go towards local education, emergency food shelves and community organizations that enhance quality of life.
Held on August 23rd, 94 golfers and 33 sponsors gathered at Dellwood Country Club for the tournament and fundraising event which serve as the primary fundraiser for the foundation.
"We are extremely grateful for the tremendous support to make this event a success," said Ideal Community Foundation Chairman and Ideal Credit Union President/CEO Brian Sherrick. "Every contribution allows the Foundation to continue to grow and serve our mission to strengthen local communities."
One of the community groups annually supported by the Ideal Community Foundation is the MN Brain Tumor 5K and the Musella Foundation which is focused on supporting brain cancer awareness and research.
Established in 2005 as the official philanthropic arm of Ideal Credit Union, the Ideal Community Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) dedicated to strengthening the quality of life in the greater Twin Cities metro area. In the past decade, the foundation has invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into early childhood development, financial literacy programs, local food shelves and food programs, veterans' groups, affordable housing projects, Salvation Army Coats for Kids drive and many other worthy causes.
The Ideal Community Foundation focuses its support on organizations and initiatives that further its mission. It operates under the guidance of a Board of Directors, which oversees its financial management, sets policies and procedures for fundraising and grant making in accordance with its by-laws and mission. The foundation board thoughtfully reviews each request based on its ability to support its efforts and grants dollars where appropriate.
Donations to the Ideal Community Foundation are tax-deductible and funds received are reinvested into the community.
Ideal Community Foundation
8499 Tamarack Road
Woodbury MN 55125
