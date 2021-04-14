SAN FRANCISCO, Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine Golf, the #1 golf app for the mental game, is once again expanding its library of audio lessons with the addition of a new content series with Dr. Joseph Parent. "Dr. Joe" is best known in the golf world as the acclaimed author of Zen Golf: Mastering the Mental Game. The new Imagine Golf series will feature Dr. Joe working one-on-one with real golfers -- providing listeners the chance to hear a lesson in full from Dr. Joe. The series will be available to Imagine Golf subscribers beginning on April 12, 2021.
Dr. Joe is a renowned expert in Performance Psychology and has coached the mental game in golf, business, and life for over 40 years. Dr. Parent has worked with major champions, many other top golf professionals, and amateurs at every level. He has the singular distinction of coaching both a man (Vijay Singh) and a woman (Cristie Kerr) to #1 in the World Golf Ranking. Golf Digest magazine honored Dr. Joe in their list of "Top Mental Game Experts" in the world.
In addition to the new series of one-on-one training sessions with Dr. Joe, Imagine Golf subscribers will also have access to abbreviated lessons from the acclaimed coach that are tailored for the golfer on the go. Inspired by Dr. Joe's best selling book Zen Golf and his work with top golfers around the globe, these shorter audio lessons will tackle three important thought patterns aimed at improving individual golf performance. They include "Firing Your Evil Caddy," creating a "Post Shot Routine," and "Making Every Putt." Imagine Golf subscribers can expect to hear those lessons soon.
Imagine Golf founder Malcolm Scovil expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Dr. Parent saying, "I've been a fan of Dr. Joe since the first time I read Zen Golf. To have his expertise, insights, and experience as part of the Imagine Golf app is a big win for our team and more importantly a great addition for our subscribers." Scovil adds, "This new series of lessons will allow our subscribers to listen in on a real world training session with one of the game's most sought after mental coaches. Along with additional content from Dr. Joe, our app will offer subscribers an important new tool for sharpening their mental game as the golf season returns across the country."
Dr. Parent is the latest voice to join the Imagine Golf corral of audio lesson contributors. Imagine Golf subscribers have access to lessons available to them from golf thought leaders acclaimed photographer Gary Lisbon and golf writer Jay Revell. The app also includes short lessons inspired by the greatest voices, books, and players in golf history that are added daily. With over 200,000 downloads and more than 3,000 5 star reviews in the Apple App store, Imagine Golf has become America's go to training aid for golf's mental game. With the addition of Dr. Joe, the list of reasons to subscribe are only growing longer.
Media Contact
James Revell, Imagine Golf, +1 (850) 567-9419, jay@revellmedia.com
Matt Minkus, Imagine Golf, (520)444-0047, matt@imaginegolf.com
SOURCE Imagine Golf