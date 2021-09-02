BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 13th annual Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship has been awarded to Indiana University senior Micah McFadden, a middle linebacker on the IU football team. McFadden is a student-athlete enrolled in the School of Public and Environmental Affairs; his 2020 Hoosier's honors include: Team Captain, second team All-American, third team All American, and first team All-Big Ten among many other accolades.
IU alumni Terry Tallen created and funded the scholarship which is awarded annually to a starting football team captain who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills on the field as well as in the classroom and community. Tallen was a star defensive player for Coach Lee Corso, a three-year football letterman, middle linebacker, and Hoosier's co-captain in 1979 and 1980 when the 15th nationally ranked Hoosiers won the Holiday Bowl, IU's first bowl victory. In addition to the scholarship, the highly respected real estate developer, investor and leader in athletics, commerce and philanthropy committed $2 million, the largest gift ever provided to IU by a former football player, to the IU Bicentennial Campaign for Athletics to fund the renovation of the new state-of-the-art football team area in Memorial Stadium. The Terry Tallen Indiana Football Complex opened in 2019 and is considered one of the country's finest new football facilities.
"I'm so pleased that under IU Athletic Director Scott Dolson's exceptional leadership the scholarship was awarded Micah," said Tallen. "He's an excellent football player, a big advocate of teamwork and thoughtful, smart young man. I know he's going to go a long way in this world, and along with our outstanding coaching staff and Micha's family, I'm delighted to be one of many supporting his incredible journey."
The purpose of the Terry Tallen Football Leadership Scholarship is to be inspirational as well as aspirational to other student athletes regardless of sport or gender, not only to give something back to IU but also to motivate others to pay it forward to future generations of IU student-athletes.
Created in 2008, the scholarship is awarded to deserving team captains and has been given to three Hoosiers who are currently playing in the National Football League: All-American Dan Feeney, offensive guard, New York Jets; Wes Martin, offensive guard, Washington Football Team; Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans. Former linebacker, three-time team captain and scholarship recipient, Marcus Oliver is currently learning the commercial real estate business with Tallen Capital Partners.
"I appreciate Mr. Tallen for honoring me with this award and for guiding me through my career as a student-athlete at Indiana University," said McFadden. "I appreciate it and am very grateful." McFadden is a graduate Plant High School, Tampa, Florida, where he played linebacker.
In 2001, Terry founded Tallen Capital Partners, LLC and remains the company's Chairman and CEO. Tallen Capital Partners is a privately held, vertically integrated retail and mixed-use real estate investment and development organization with offices in San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and Indianapolis. Terry and his partners will complete the redevelopment of the Rossmoor Shopping Center in Walnut Creek, CA in early 2022. In addition, they are currently in negotiations to entitle and develop a 240-unit luxury market and affordable rate apartment community adjacent to Tallen Capital's Marina Landings Walmart located on the historic Monterey Peninsula. The company is currently seeking venture opportunities on the West Coast and in the Mid-Western US.
