SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Coaching Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Coaching Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-coaching-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Coaching Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adams State University
American Public University System
Angelo State University
Auburn University, Montgomery
Azusa Pacific University
Ball State University
Bridgewater State University
Canisius College
Central Washington University
Concordia University, Irvine
SUNY Cortland
Drexel University
East Carolina University
East Tennessee State University
Emporia State University
Fresno Pacific University
Georgia Southern University
Indiana State University
Indiana University Bloomington
Jackson State University
Jacksonville State University
Michigan State University
Northcentral University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Pittsburg State University
Point Park University
Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia
Southwest Minnesota State University
State University of New York College, Brockport
Tennessee Technological University
University of Akron
University of Arkansas
University of Denver
University of Idaho
University of Missouri
University of Nebraska, Kearney
University Of Nebraska, Omaha
University of North Georgia
University of Northern Colorado
University of Northern Iowa
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of the Cumberlands
Utah State University
Valdosta State University
West Virginia University
Western Michigan University
Western New England University
Xavier University
