SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Coaching Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 203 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 203 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Coaching Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-coaching-degree-programs/

2021 Master's in Coaching Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Adams State University

American Public University System

Angelo State University

Auburn University, Montgomery

Azusa Pacific University

Ball State University

Bridgewater State University

Canisius College

Central Washington University

Concordia University, Irvine

SUNY Cortland

Drexel University

East Carolina University

East Tennessee State University

Emporia State University

Fresno Pacific University

Georgia Southern University

Indiana State University

Indiana University Bloomington

Jackson State University

Jacksonville State University

Michigan State University

Northcentral University

Ohio University

Old Dominion University

Pittsburg State University

Point Park University

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia

Southwest Minnesota State University

State University of New York College, Brockport

Tennessee Technological University

University of Akron

University of Arkansas

University of Denver

University of Idaho

University of Missouri

University of Nebraska, Kearney

University Of Nebraska, Omaha

University of North Georgia

University of Northern Colorado

University of Northern Iowa

University of South Florida

University of Southern Mississippi

University of the Cumberlands

Utah State University

Valdosta State University

West Virginia University

Western Michigan University

Western New England University

Xavier University

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

