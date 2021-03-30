SEATTLE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Master's in Sports Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 160 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 160 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Master's in Sports Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-masters-in-sports-management-degree-programs/
2021 Master's in Sports Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Adelphi University
Arkansas State University
Baker University
Belhaven University
Bowling Green State University
California University Of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Canisius College
Central Michigan University
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
Coker College
Concordia University Texas
SUNY Cortland
DePaul University
Drexel University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Atlantic University
Fort Hays State University
Franklin Pierce University
Fresno Pacific University
Georgia Southern University
Gonzaga University
Jacksonville State University
Lasell University
Liberty University
MIdwestern State University, Texas
Mississippi College
Morehead State University
New England College
Northeastern University
Northwestern University
Ohio University
Old Dominion University
Saint Leo University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Temple University
Texas A & M University, College Station
Texas Woman's University
Troy University
United States Sports Academy
University of Florida
University of Louisville
University of South Alabama
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
University of Texas, Austin
Wayne State College
West Virginia University
Western Carolina University
