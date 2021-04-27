SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the top online programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,280 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Online Sports Management Degree Programs.
Intelligent.com analyzed 101 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list for Online Sports Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-online-sports-management-degree-programs/
2021 Online Sports Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
American Military University
Ashford University
Belhaven University
California University of Pennsylvania
Campbellsville University
Central Methodist University
Columbia College
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University, St. Paul
Culver-Stockton College
Drexel University
Eastern New Mexico University
Fairleigh Dickinson University
Florida Atlantic University
Florida International University
Franklin Pierce University
Fresno Pacific University
Full Sail University
Georgia Southern University
Grand Canyon University
Indiana State University
Jacksonville University
Lasell College
Liberty University
Louisiana State University
McKendree University
Mercy College
Midway University
Missouri Baptist University
New England College
North Greenville University
Post University
Shorter University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
Texas A&M University, College Station
The University of Southern Mississippi
Tiffin University
Toccoa Falls College
United States Sports Academy
University of Central Missouri
University of Florida
University of Louisville
University of Mary, Hardin-Baylor
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Minnesota, Crookston
University of Northwestern Ohio
University of Southern Indiana
University of the Southwest
Western Carolina University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com