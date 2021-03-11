SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Sports Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 161 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.

The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 161 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.

Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Sports Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-sports-management-degree-programs/

2021 Sports Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):

Arkansas State University

Averett University

Bellevue University

Bemidji State University

Bowling Green State University

Central Michigan University

Davenport University

Endicott College

Farmingdale State College

Florida International University

Florida State University

Georgia Southern University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kutztown University

Lancaster Bible College

Louisiana State University

Metropolitan State University of Denver

Michigan Technological University

Midway University

Nichols College

North Greenville University

Ohio University

Slippery Rock University

Southeast Missouri State University

Southern New Hampshire University

State University of New York College, Brockport

Temple University

Texas A & M University, College Station

Toccoa Falls College

Towson University

Troy University

University of Arkansas

University of Central Missouri

University of Connecticut

University of Florida

University of Kansas

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Michigan

University Of Minnesota, Crookston

University of Nebraska, Kearney

University of North Florida

University of South Carolina

University of Southern Indiana

University of Tampa

University of Texas, Austin

Western New England University

Wichita State University

Winthrop University

York College of Pennsylvania

About Intelligent.com

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

