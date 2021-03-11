SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Sports Management Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 161 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 161 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Sports Management Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-sports-management-degree-programs/
2021 Sports Management Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Arkansas State University
Averett University
Bellevue University
Bemidji State University
Bowling Green State University
Central Michigan University
Davenport University
Endicott College
Farmingdale State College
Florida International University
Florida State University
Georgia Southern University
Indiana University Bloomington
Kutztown University
Lancaster Bible College
Louisiana State University
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Michigan Technological University
Midway University
Nichols College
North Greenville University
Ohio University
Slippery Rock University
Southeast Missouri State University
Southern New Hampshire University
State University of New York College, Brockport
Temple University
Texas A & M University, College Station
Toccoa Falls College
Towson University
Troy University
University of Arkansas
University of Central Missouri
University of Connecticut
University of Florida
University of Kansas
University of Louisville
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
University of Michigan
University Of Minnesota, Crookston
University of Nebraska, Kearney
University of North Florida
University of South Carolina
University of Southern Indiana
University of Tampa
University of Texas, Austin
Western New England University
Wichita State University
Winthrop University
York College of Pennsylvania
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
Media Contact
Jase Beard, Intelligent.com, (800) 856-4908, jasebeard@intelligent.com
SOURCE Intelligent.com