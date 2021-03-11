SEATTLE, March 11, 2021 Intelligent.com, a trusted resource for online degree rankings and higher education planning, has announced the Top 50 Sports Medicine Degree Programs for 2021. The comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 168 accredited colleges and universities in the nation. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation, and post-graduate employment.
The 2021 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations. Intelligent.com analyzed 168 schools, on a scale of 0 to 100, with only 50 making it to the final list. The methodology also uses an algorithm which collects and analyzes multiple rankings into one score to easily compare each school.
Students who pursue any one of these programs can expect to gain employment much quicker in comparison to candidates without a degree. In addition to accessibility and cost, the steady job growth in this market is one of the many reasons Intelligent.com researched and ranked the Top Sports Medicine Degree Programs. To access the complete ranking, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/best-sports-medicine-degree-programs/
2021 Sports Medicine Degree Programs featured on Intelligent.com (in alphabetical order):
Albany State University
American Public University System
Appalachian State University
Ball State University
Barton College
Bellarmine University
Belmont University
Bemidji State University
Boston University
Brown University
California Baptist University, Online
Cameron University
Castleton University
City University of New York, Brooklyn College
Concordia University, Saint Paul
SUNY Cortland
Cumberland University
Delaware State University
Florida Gulf Coast University
Frostburg State University
Gardner-Webb University
George Mason University
Georgia Southern University
Grand Canyon University
Greensboro College
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Iowa State University
Kent State University
Lander University
Lasell University
Liberty University
Lindenwood University
Logan University
Longwood University
Marietta College
Michigan Technological University
Ohio State University
Shorter University
Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville
State University of New York College, Brockport
University Of Georgia
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
University of Michigan
University Of Minnesota, Duluth
University Of North Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Texas, Rio Grande Valley
University of Western States
Utah State University
West Chester University
About Intelligent.com
Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides which include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.
