PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted people to be safer in the water," said an inventor from Murrieta, Calif. "so I invented FLOTATION FASHION, which promotes water safety with fun and fashion."

The invention enhances safety among swimmers, boaters, and other water sports enthusiasts by reducing, if not eliminating, the risk of drowning and thus could potentially save lives. FLOTATION FASHION allows individuals to engage in water activities with increased confidence and provides additional peace of mind to parents of young swimmers. It is less bulky to traditional life vests allowing for more maneuverability as well as stylish, fashionable with an unobtrusive design.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDB-1638, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

