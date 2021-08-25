PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to dry grips and gloves on the golf course to prevent bad shots and increase confidence in your grip," said an inventor, from Carlsbad, Calif., "so I invented the DRY GRIP. My design eliminates the discomfort associated with using club grips or gloves that are damp due to sweat, humidity or rain. It also improves the feel of the club grips and gloves in colder weather."
The invention provides an effective way to dry or warm a golfer's club grips or gloves. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use wet or damp grips or gloves. As a result, it prevents slipping and errant shots, it enhances comfort and performance and it could improve your score and confidence. The invention features a compact, portable and multi-use design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations for tennis players.
