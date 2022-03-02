InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more convenient way to secure a beach towel on the sand, ground or wooden deck," said an inventor, from Mobile, Ala., "so I invented the SIMISON SAND TOWEL. My design enhances comfort and convenience by keeping your towel in place."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure a beach towel in place. In doing so, it prevents the towel from blowing away. As a result, it eliminates the need to constantly reposition the towel and it offers an improved alternative to securing the towel with rocks, a cooler, etc. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals at the beach, pool, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CTK-2426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

