PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a fisherman, I thought there had to be an easier means to catch fish," said an inventor from Avondale, Ariz. "This inspired me to develop a more efficient method to catch fish that may reduce the incidence of losing the 'big one'".
He developed the LIGHTNING SPEAR which removes the fight from the fish to allow anglers to more easily land them. In addition, it reduces the risk of fish wriggling free and escaping. This durable and convenient invention could save valuable time and effort. Additionally, its use may result in a more productive and enjoyable fishing trip.
The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2800, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-easy-catch-pho-2800-301213039.html
SOURCE InventHelp