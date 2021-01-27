PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple accessory to encourage proper hand and finger placement when shooting a basketball," said an inventor, from Arlington, Texas, "so I invented the patent-pending PURE SHOOTER. My design prevents the hand from getting in the way of a perfect shot."
The invention provides a training aid to improve shooting accuracy for basketball players. In doing so, it reduces the number of errant shots. As a result, it enhances performance and control. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for basketball players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3794, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-effective-training-aid-for-basketball-players-dll-3794-301212409.html
SOURCE InventHelp