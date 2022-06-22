InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a football helmet to prevent the transfer of the coronavirus via airborne vapor and droplets," said an inventor, from St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, "so I invented the CLOSED AIR SYSTEM HELMET. My design would provide an additional measure of protection against COVID-19 while playing or practicing football."

The invention provides an improved helmet for football players. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of airborne germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for football players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OSK-307, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-football-helmet-to-protect-during-the-pandemic-osk-307-301571586.html

SOURCE InventHelp

