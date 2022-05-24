InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love sports and love fellowship", said an inventor from Boiling Springs, S.C., "so I invented the WOBBLE BALL, which allows me to feed my competitive drive and meet people along the way."

The invention provides a fun and challenging activity that could be played by families and friends. It helps teach and use some of the fundamental skills of softball and baseball (catching, throwing, batting) as well as provides a healthy alternative to sedentary activities such as watching television, playing video games, etc. It could be played on a public field or playground, in the back yard, or competitive/tournament play which is safe for children and adults of all ages.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

