PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging activity to enjoy with friends and family," said an inventor, from Lawrenceburg, Ky., "so I invented HILLBILLY GOLF. My design can be set up at home, at the park, at the beach, during picnics and parties. It's also ideal for use at assisted living facilities, retirement and / or independent living communities as well as community centers."

The patent-pending invention provides a fun sport activity game for adults of all ages and children. In doing so, it enhances entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and social interaction. The invention features a portable design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults, children and golf enthusiasts. Additionally, it can be played indoors or outdoors and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LUV-182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

