PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a handy storage system to keep baseball hats neat and organized," said an inventor, from Anchorage, Alaska, "so I invented the CAP CADDY. My design eliminates the need to store hats in storage boxes, drawers, bags or on shelves."

The invention provides an effective way to store and display baseball caps. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional storage units. As a result, it increases organization and it ensures that a particular cap can be easily accessed. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-storage-unit-for-hats-skc-604-301219750.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.