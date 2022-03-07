InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a uniform surface from which a golfer could hit a golf ball after his initial drive or tee shot," said an inventor, from Harbor City, Calif., "so I invented the 360 HITTING MATT. My design would eliminate the risk of the golfer striking tree roots or rocks with the head of a club."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to hit a golf ball from rough or uneven surfaces. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hit the ball on rough soil/dirt, tree roots, rocks, stones, etc. As a result, it could enhance comfort and performance and it could make golfing more enjoyable. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for recreational golfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LOS-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

