InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a low voltage technician and I thought there could be a better way to pull cords and fish tape back through conduit or interior wall space cavities," said an inventor, from Phoenix, Ariz., "so I invented the AUTO REWIND. My design saves time and it reduces strain on the hands and wrists while rewinding fish tape."

The invention provides an easier way for an electrician to rewind a fish tape reel. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manually rewinding fish tape. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for electricians. Additionally, it can be secured to any fish tape reel.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PBT-183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-to-rewind-a-fish-tape-reel-pbt-183-301571575.html

SOURCE InventHelp

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.