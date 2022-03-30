InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a retired military veteran of 22 years and I wanted to create an easier way for an angler to get his lure or bait rig into the water," said an inventor, from Orlando, Fla., "so I invented the CROSS ROD. My design could help to reduce stress and strain on the arms, shoulders, back and upper body while fishing."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative new fishing rod for anglers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use an overhead/overhand motion when casting. As a result, it saves time and effort and it also enables the angler to automatically retrieve a lure or bait rig. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ORD-2705, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-innovative-new-fishing-rod-for-anglers-ord-2705-301511316.html

SOURCE InventHelp

