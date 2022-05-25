InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a boxing manager and I wanted to create a way to match and promote fighters for all types of combat sports," said an inventor, from Bullhead City, Ariz., "so I invented LOCKE'D IN. My design would also give the up and comers, the dreamers and others a chance to be seen by promoters and the public."

The invention provides a matchmaking app for combat sports coaches, promoters, contestants and spectators. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it increases opportunities and visibility. It also offers event organization. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for combat sports coaches, fighters and enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LVT-429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

