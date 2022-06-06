InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

 By InventHelp

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved fishing lure to increase an angler's chance of catching fish," said an inventor, from Pelzer, S.C., "so I invented the HIGH ROLLER. My design would offer a more exciting alternative than conventional lures."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective type of lure for fishermen. In doing so, it would mimic the motion of a minnow or baitfish. As a result, it could attract and encourage fish to bite and it could make a fishing trip more productive and enjoyable. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-lure-for-fishermen-csk-157-301561123.html

SOURCE InventHelp

